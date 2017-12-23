City of Memphis comes together to help others during the holidays

0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Just in time for Christmas, hundreds of people were gifted clothing and food.

Several churches came together at a park in the heart of Memphis Saturday morning to help those less fortunate.

"You made that just right," one recipient exclaimed.



Saturday, the feel-like temps were in the 30s. For some who stood in the cold, they were doing so because of the uncertainty of when they get their next meal.



"Warm beef stew, warm chili, warm clothes, it's a blessing all around just for us to give and for them to receive," Wilder Lee of Greater Imani Church/The Cathedral of Faith told FOX13.



Everything was free thanks to donations from members of Greater Imani Church, The Cathedral of Faith. Lee said it takes months to pull everything together. The members said it well worth it, as their service extends from the church directly to the community.



"We have to do more to serve the people, as a body of Christ, but just as a people," Lee said.



There was a shared sentiment just feet away as members of Temple of Judah Apostolic Ministries were also busy serving those less fortunate.



Sharita Clark, Temple of Judah Apostolic Ministries said she always wants to give back.

"We have food, we have shelter, so we always want to give back," Clark said.



Morris Park was transformed into a sort of one-stop shop.

It's sure to be an even more joyful holiday thanks to the giving spirit of these complete strangers. Clark said what she and the others are doing, is an effort to help combat a big problem.



"Someone who's hungry, to feed them, someone who doesn't have clothes, to clothed them," Clark said. "So when we do that, we are putting on the attributes of Christ."

Different churches, different denominations, but the same goal at the same park and that's to offer help and hope to those less fortunate.

