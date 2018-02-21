  • City of Memphis will provide free summer camp to thousands

    Updated:

    The City of Memphis is providing summer activities to the youth of Memphis at no cost. 

    More than 2,000 students will access to the camps, which includes literacy education.

     

    “Positively impacting our young people is the moral calling of our time in this city,” Mayor Strickland said. “With the Council’s partnership, we’ll take another step in 2018 toward positively affecting more and more of our kids.” 

    Registration for this year’s camps will begin on April 7 at the community centers.

    The Division of Parks and Neighborhoods is also hiring 100 seasonal full-time day camp aides. Recruitment is open through Feb. 28.  For more information, call 901-636-4203.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories