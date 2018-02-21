City of Memphis will provide free summer camp to thousands

The City of Memphis is providing summer activities to the youth of Memphis at no cost.
More than 2,000 students will access to the camps, which includes literacy education.
Today, in partnership with Councilman Edmund Ford Jr., we brought a plan to provide FREE summer camps to our young people. That means some 2,300 @CityOfMemphis children who will get to enjoy positive summer activities — including literacy education — for no cost.— Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) February 20, 2018
This is on the heels of our announcement last month to make a major investment in programming at our parks. This summer, about 20 of our parks will have full-time staff during the day to offer a safe and productive place for recreation, play, and learning.— Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) February 20, 2018
This is also in step with a resolution the council will hear soon from Councilman Ford that will help us grow summer employment in the MPLOY program from 1,250 to 2,000 in the next three years.— Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) February 20, 2018
“Positively impacting our young people is the moral calling of our time in this city,” Mayor Strickland said. “With the Council’s partnership, we’ll take another step in 2018 toward positively affecting more and more of our kids.”
Registration for this year’s camps will begin on April 7 at the community centers.
The Division of Parks and Neighborhoods is also hiring 100 seasonal full-time day camp aides. Recruitment is open through Feb. 28. For more information, call 901-636-4203.
