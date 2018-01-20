City of Millington braces for potential government shutdown

0

MILLINGTON, Tenn. - The City of Millington is home to about 10,000 people, according to U.S. census data. At the heart of it all, it’s beloved Naval Base, which is work for about 6,500 people in the area.

With a government shutdown looming, the base is preparing to possibly furlough 30-percent of those people who would be placed on a non-work, non-pay status until they are called back.

“We’re not looking forward to this,” said Millington resident Terri Devitt.

Devitt has lived in Millington for decades. She also worked at the base before retiring in 2001. She said she never dealt with a shutdown. Now, the U.S. government faces its second since 2013.

“Without no base, there is really no Millington. This is really what Millington was brought up around,” Devitt said.

While the base isn’t going anywhere, many government officials are left in limbo. President Donald Trump tweeting:

Excellent preliminary meeting in Oval with @SenSchumer - working on solutions for Security and our great Military together with @SenateMajLdr McConnell and @SpeakerRyan. Making progress - four week extension would be best! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2018

Terry Roland, a conservative like Trump, said a government shutdown would hurt both parties come election time.

“I don’t care what side of the aisle you’re on, Republican or Democrat. If you allow this to happen to this country, you will pay at the ballot box,” Roland said.

According to the Department of Defense, all active-duty service members will continue their normal duties during the shutdown.

