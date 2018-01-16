City prepares for round two of snow

0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Preparing for Monday night's snow had Shelby County crews treating the road and city crews put down the brine as early as Monday Morning.

Round two of our winter weather presents another challenge to make the roads passable in time for the Tuesday morning commute.

Trish McDaniel fueled her car so it would be one less concern if she has to leave early to drive to work in snow.

McDaniel told FOX13, "I am ready for the storm. I am from Oklahoma. We live in snow and we play in snow."

FOX13 asked Dale Lane, the director of the Shelby County Office of Emergency Preparedness, if two winter storms in less than a week makes difficult the job of clearing the roads?

"Anytime you have two and a half inches of snow, there is going to be disruption. There is going to be delays," answered Lane.

Shelby County road crews got an early start pre-treating the roads before the first snow flake fell.

Director Lane told FOX13, "If the rain is coming down then all it would do is wash away the treatment, but in this case, it is going to snow and then heavy snow and we have an opportunity to do that pretreatment."

The City of Memphis also sent out its crews to treat the roads at 7:00 in the morning and add more of the solution as needed. It has six plow trucks to use clear any snow build up on city roads.

Judy Upton was filing up her SUV when we asked if she had confident the department of public works crews would clear the roads of snow by the morning.

