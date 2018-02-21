0 City prepares for several days of rain, crews clear drains

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The City of Memphis said they are ready for the next several days of rain that will come down in many parts of the Mid-South. The city already has crews out clearing drains.

Drains were found blocked with leaves and trash in areas known to flood in South Memphis and Orange Mound. A lot of drains looked to not have any passage way for rain water.

The city has more than 70,000 storm drains and inlets.

We counted over 10 drains in one Orange Mound neighborhood that were completely blocked with trash and debris.

FOX13 wanted to know what the city was doing to prepare for the massive rain fall expected to hit Memphis the next three to four days.

A City of Memphis spokeswoman told us public works crews are prepared for inclement weather.

The city said they are encouraging people to take early measures to prevent flood water by clearing storm drains near their homes.

No one from the city was available to speak with us about weather preparedness.

The city said they have crews prepared to hit the streets in the case of a downed tree blocking roads.

If your neighborhood experiences any flooding, the city wants you to give them a call at 901-357-0100.

Public Works sent FOX13 the following statement:

Public Works crews are prepared for the forecast of inclement weather in Memphis this week. The weather could bring heavy rain and localized flooding. Depending on the amount and intensity of the rainfall, streets may experience downed trees and flooding. Low-lying areas are most susceptible for flooding for short durations due to drainage systems being overwhelmed.

This type of temporary ponding typically ends when heavier rainfall subsides. If such areas do not drain quickly, Public Works Director Robert Knecht asks residents to notify the City so the issue can be investigated. “We have been preparing for the inclement weather by inspecting and clearing storm drains, inlets, and checking other essential areas,” Knecht said. “Crews are working to clean debris-filled storm drains and inlets to help minimize any potential for street flooding.” The City is encouraging residents who have had instances of water entering their homes or accumulating on their property to take early measures to prevent or divert water by clearing storm drains near their homes. The city has over 70,000 storm drains and inlets. Clearing gutters, downspouts and nearby storm drains can help reduce the chance of residential flooding. Storm equipment and personnel are on standby to respond to flooding related emergencies. We encourage residents that may experience localized flooding on their street to contact the Department of Drain Maintenance at 901-357-0100.

