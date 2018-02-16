  • City Watch cancelled for missing 12-year-old boy

    UPDATE: Feb 16, 2018

    Braxton has been found. 

    ---

    Memphis police are asking for help to find a missing 12-year-old boy, 

    According to the City Watch Alert, Kendrick Braxton ran away from the 4200 block of East Wind. 

    Braxon got into an argument with his mother and has not been seen since. Police are frantically trying to locate him because he has a a medical condition. 

    He has been missing since Feb. 15. 

    If you see him, call Memphis police at 901-545-2677.

     

