City Watch issued for 13-year-old girl with an illness

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old Memphis girl, and they need your help finding her.
A City Watch was issued for Khureir Royster Sunday evening.
MPD told FOX13, Royster left her residence, which is located in the 1900 block of Victoria after an argument with her father. Royster suffers from an illness that does require medication.
She is described as 5'8", 205 lbs, with brown eyes and long black braided hair.
Royster was last seen wearing a black jacket and blues jeans with a black bandana.
If you have any information, you are urged to contact police.
