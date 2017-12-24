City Watch issued for 14-year-old girl with mental illness

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police Department is searching for a 14-year-old Memphis girl, and they need your help finding her.
A City Watch was issued for Shakiera Ward Saturday evening.
MPD told FOX13, Ward left her residence, which is located in the 1100 block of Frayser Blvd after an argument. Ward has a mental illness and may want to hurt herself.
The victim’s family is concerned for her safety.
She is described as 5'5", 140 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.
Ward was last seen wearing a blue jacket, red pants, orange shirt with writing on it, and white Nike shoes.
If you have any information, you are urged to contact police.
