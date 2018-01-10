City Watch issued for 16-year-old girl missing since Dec. 24

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old Memphis girl, and they need your help finding her.
A City Watch was issued for Raven Gray Wednesday morning.
MPD told FOX13, Gray left her residence, which is located in the 3900 block of Hermitage Drive. She suffers from a mental disorder and is not on her medication.
The Gray family told FOX13 this is an unusual for her to be gone for this length of time.
She is described as 5'1", 115 lbs, with black and red crochet braids.
Royster was last seen wearing blue/gray tights, white/blue Aeropostale jacket with a pink hoodie and black Van shoes.
If you have any information, you are urged to contact police.
