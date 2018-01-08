City Watch issued for 18-year-old drug addict with mental disorder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police Department is searching for a 18-year-old girl, and they need your help finding her.
A City Watch was issued for Allison McCaskey Monday afternoon.
MPD told FOX13, McCaskey is a resident of Florida who came to Memphis for a drug addiction problem. She was at the Lapaloma Treatment in Center, but she left before being admitted.
She has a mental disorder and is a drug addict. McCaskey is not dressed properly for cold weather and it is unknown if she is on medication.
The victim’s family is concerned for her safety.
She is described as 5'10", 140 lbs, with brown hair.
McCaskey was last seen wearing a white/gray jacket and gray leggings.
If you have any information, you are urged to contact police.
