City Watch issued for 34-year-old woman

Memphis police are asking for help to locate a missing woman.
According to police, Cassicka Anthony, 34, went missing on Jan. 26. She has not been scene since.
Anthony moved from her home on the 1400 block of Willie Mitchie at the end of Jan. But, police do not know where she moved too.
MPD said Anthony is diagnosed with schizophrenia, and they do not know if she is on her medication.
If you see her, or know her whereabouts, you are asked to call Memphis police.
