City Watch issued for 86-year-old missing man

    Memphis police need your help to bring home a missing 86-year-old man. 

    According to police, Francis Goler went missing from the University Place Apartments on the 400 block of Cynthia Place. 

    The daughter's victim told police the last time she talked to her father was on December 30. All she knew was that he said he was in the process of being evicted. Goler has not been seen since. 

    If you see him or know his whereabouts call Memphis police at 901-545-2677.

