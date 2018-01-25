City Watch issued for Memphis man threatening to end his life on Facebook, has been found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE: Shelby Bennett was found.
The Memphis Police Department needs your help searching for a man that threatened to take his life on Facebook.
Police said Shelby Bennett posted on Facebook at 1:30 Thursday morning that he had taken an unknown amount and type of pill.
Bennett also posted to Facebook that he didn't want to continue living.
Officers said no one has heard from Bennett since that post.
His last known location is the 5000 block of Stacey in Whitehaven.
MPD describes Bennett as a 42-year-old man, who is 6-feet-tall. No clothing description is available.
If you have seen Shelby Bennett, please call the Missing Persons Bureau or Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.
