City Watch issued for missing 13-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MPD needs your help searching for a missing 13-year-old.
Shawn McCobb Jr. was last seen in the 2500 block of Ketchum by his mother at 4 p.m. Friday.
Police told FOX13 Shawn is 5'7", 160 lbs, with medium complexion.
He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans, with black 'Air Force One' tennis shoes.
If you have seen Shawn, please call contact Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.
