  • City Watch issued for missing 73-year-old woman

    Memphis police are asking for help to find a missing woman. 

    Wanda Reed, 73, called her daughter on February 27, 2018. Reed said her car had broken down and was stuck in the mud. The victim did not know her location. 

    The car is a gold 2013 Hyundai Tucson with Tennessee tag PAF784. 

    If you see her, call 901-545-2677. 

