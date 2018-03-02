City Watch issued for missing man with schizophrenia

Memphis police are asking for help to bring home a missing Memphis man.
Trending stories:
- Man loses job after taking time off to care for 12-year-old son shot while walking to store
- Child sex offender serving more than 300 years walks free on ‘technicality’
- Memphis man to girlfriend: "I am gonna put your brains all over these windows."
- MPD searching for serial robber, targeted 7 people in 2 days
Police said Arthur Hayes left his home on 2300 block of James Road. His caretakers checked around Midnight on Thursday, and he was not there.
He is diagnosed with mild schizophrenia and depression.
If you see him, contact Memphis police.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}