  • City Watch issued for missing man with schizophrenia

    Memphis police are asking for help to bring home a missing Memphis man. 

    Police said Arthur Hayes left his home on 2300 block of James Road. His caretakers checked around Midnight on Thursday, and he was not there. 

    He is diagnosed with mild schizophrenia and depression. 

    If you see him, contact Memphis police. 

