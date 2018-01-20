City Watch issued for missing Memphis woman with mental condition, canceled

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE: Vickie Avant has been found.
The Memphis Police Department needs your help searching for a missing Memphis woman with a mental condition.
Investigators told FOX13 Vickie Avant has not been seen by her family members in a month.
She was last seen on Crump and B.B. King Blvd.
MPD said Avant has a mental condition and has not been taking her medication.
Reports show MFD made contact with Vickie January 12th, but she was not transported to the hospital.
Vickie is a 55-year-old female, 5'6", weighing 120 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
No clothing description is available.
If you have seen Vickie Avant, please contact MPD.
