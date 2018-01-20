  • City Watch issued for missing Memphis woman with mental condition, canceled

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE: Vickie Avant has been found. 

    The Memphis Police Department needs your help searching for a missing Memphis woman with a mental condition.

    Investigators told FOX13 Vickie Avant has not been seen by her family members in a month.

    She was last seen on Crump and B.B. King Blvd. 

    MPD said Avant has a mental condition and has not been taking her medication.

    Reports show MFD made contact with Vickie January 12th, but she was not transported to the hospital.

    Vickie is a 55-year-old female, 5'6", weighing 120 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. 

    No clothing description is available. 

    If you have seen Vickie Avant, please contact MPD.

