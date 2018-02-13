0 City working to address pothole problem across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Potholes: They impact every area of the city. Now, the city is working to fill the tire poppers.

The potholes are peaking from Raleigh to South Memphis, and drivers are dodging.

The City of Memphis said they are working on it. A spokesperson told FOX13 they have filled more than 8,000 since January. Melvin Jackson said the fix feels temporary.

"It's so bad. If they come out and patch them up and the next day there are holes again," said Jackson.

“Just out here trying to dodge them. So they won't tear up anything,” said Brenda Nugent.

The city is encouraging everyone to call and report potholes.

"I'd rather them take their time to fix it right then to cause all the problems around here," said Jackson.

If you see a pothole, call the city at 311 or 636-6500 to report it.

You can also file pothole claims, on the city website, if your car is damaged. The process could take a few weeks.

