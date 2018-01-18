Closing Frenzy: Sam's Club customers wait 1.5 hours, score 50% off deals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Sam's Club in Bellevue turned into a frenzy as customers braved long lines to score 50 percent off deals at the location that's slated to close.
The department store giant recently closed dozens of stores across the United States, reportedly giving some employees no notice.
Folks hoping to score a deal at the Bellevue location waited one and a half hours on Wednesday evening. Everything in the store is 50 percent off, excluding tires and alcohol.
Sam's Club in Nashville will officially close on Friday, Jan. 26.
