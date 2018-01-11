CLOSURES: Schools and businesses close due to inclement weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Winter weather is expected to move through the Mid-South Friday, making the roadways hazardous. Some businesses, schools, organizations may close due to the potential of snow and ice.
CLOSED:
- North Tippah School District closed Friday
- Haywood County Schools closed Friday
- Marshall County School District closed Friday
- Millington Municipal Schools closed Friday
DELAYED:
- Dyersburg State Community College delayed classes for all locations until 10 a.m. on Friday, January 12.
This list will continue to update with schools and business as it grows. For information about about to submit closings, read below:
FOX13 is happy to provide two options for you to get the word out:
- Website:
To use our website to change your schools/business status, visit: www.fox13memphis.com/closingsadmin.
The website will ask for your school/business ID CODE and your password or PIN.
Follow the prompts to select your school’s status.
- Newsroom:
If you are having any trouble with the website, please email News@fox13memphis.com or call our newsroom at 901-320-1340 and speak with a member of our staff. You will be required to provide your password and PIN.
