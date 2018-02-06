  • Cloudy with rain on tap for the Mid South

    By: Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete , Brittani Dubose

    Updated:

    Cloudy skies and chill temperatures as you walk out the door. 

    Showers are possible around lunch time so make sure you grab that umbrella. 

    temperatures are chill in the 30s and 40s. 

    Tonight: 

    More rain is expected. Freezing rain is possible in cities north of Jonesboro and Dyersburg. 

    Trending stories:

    Download FOX13's Free Weather App — iPhone/iPad Download | Android Download

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories