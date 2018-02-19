Cloudy with Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

- No jacket or umbrella needed for today.
- Temperatures are mild now, but will be unseasonably warm in the 70s this afternoon.
- Mostly cloudy skies and breezy winds will be with us throughout the day/night.
- Rain will be a BIG story this week as totals will range from 4”-7” across the Mid South from Tuesday night to Saturday.
- Watch the video above for a look at the mostly dry and warm conditions for Monday.
