  • Cloudy with Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

    • No jacket or umbrella needed for today. 
    • Temperatures are mild now, but will be unseasonably warm in the 70s this afternoon.
    • Mostly cloudy skies and breezy winds will be with us throughout the day/night.
    • Rain will be a BIG story this week as totals will range from 4”-7” across the Mid South from Tuesday night to Saturday. 
    • Watch the video above for a look at the mostly dry and warm conditions for Monday.

