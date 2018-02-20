Cloudy with Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

- No jacket or umbrella needed for today.
- Temperatures are mild now, but will be unseasonably warm in the mid/upper 70s this afternoon.
- Mostly cloudy skies and breezy winds will be with us throughout the day/night.
- Rain stays with the Mid South tonight through late Saturday night. Some stronger storms possible Saturday.
- A Flood Watch is in effect late tonight until early Thursday. Rainfall totals will range from 2”-4”+. Flash/river flooding a concern.
- Watch the video above for a look at the mostly dry and warm conditions for Tuesday.
Trending stories:
- MPD: Teen arrested for raping 9-month-old, recording it on cell phone
- 2 Mississippi students arrested following alleged high school threat
- Child killed, adult critically injured after being hit by car in Frayser
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}