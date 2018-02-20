  • Cloudy with Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    • No jacket or umbrella needed for today. 
    • Temperatures are mild now, but will be unseasonably warm in the mid/upper 70s this afternoon.
    • Mostly cloudy skies and breezy winds will be with us throughout the day/night.
    • Rain stays with the Mid South tonight through late Saturday night. Some stronger storms possible Saturday. 
    • A Flood Watch is in effect late tonight until early Thursday. Rainfall totals will range from 2”-4”+. Flash/river flooding a concern. 
