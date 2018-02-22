Cloudy with Warmer Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

- Grab the coat before walking out the door. You’ll also want the umbrella on standby, though most of the day will be dry and cloudy.
- Temperatures are chilly now, but will warm up to the upper 50s this afternoon.
- Good news: low threat for severe weather to end the work week, but stronger storms appearing likely Saturday.
- A Flood Watch is in effect until early Sunday. Rainfall totals will range from 3”-6” by the time it’s all said and done. Flash/river flooding a concern.
- Watch the video above for a look at the slightly wet and cool conditions for Thursday.
