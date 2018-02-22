  • Cloudy with Warmer Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete

    Updated:
    • Grab the coat before walking out the door. You’ll also want the umbrella on standby, though most of the day will be dry and cloudy.  
    • Temperatures are chilly now, but will warm up to the upper 50s this afternoon.
    • Good news: low threat for severe weather to end the work week, but stronger storms appearing likely Saturday.
    • A Flood Watch is in effect until early Sunday. Rainfall totals will range from 3”-6” by the time it’s all said and done. Flash/river flooding a concern.
    • Watch the video above for a look at the slightly wet and cool conditions for Thursday. 

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories