Coahoma Community College investigating shooting on campus

COAHOMA, Miss. - The Coahoma Community College Campus Police and the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Saturday evening.
The shooting happened on campus in Friend’s Hall the evening of Jan. 27. Early reports indicate that one student inadvertently discharged a firearm resulting in another student receiving minor injuries.
College staff will continue to cooperate with investigators as well as review safety standards, policies, and practices.
Coahoma Community College released a statement regarding the shooting:
Coahoma Community College takes student safety extremely serious. We do realize that emergencies and incidents can happen at any time and place and make every effort to be prepared in such cases.
As part of our commitment to campus safety, Coahoma Community College has a Campus Emergency Alert System, which notifies participants immediately in case of an emergency. Our campus crime statistics reflect the extent to which our campus is a safe, secure environment.
Students, staff, faculty, applicants, and prospective employees can review Coahoma Community College’s annual campus crime report and fire safety report, located in the campus police office at any time.
Any additional information regarding this matter should be requested from the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Department at (662) 624-2411.
FOX13 is working to learn more info about the shooting and if any arrests will be made.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}