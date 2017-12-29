Cold temps creating headache for homeowners

0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The cold temperatures are creating a headache for some homeowners.

As water freezes, it expands and that expansion can put pressure on metal or plastic pipes. In some cases, those pipes burst.

Employees at National Economy Plumbers in Memphis are hard at work loading trucks with supplies for the cold weekend ahead.

President Dennis Bailey said this is the time of year customers call about frozen pipes.

“By the first of next week with the temperatures staying freezing and below, that’s when we will have the majority of them,” Bailey said.

He said older homes are the most at risk due to poor installation.

“Plus, a lot of older homes have their piping run in the attic and if they’re not insulated up, there you can have an issue,” Bailey explained.

Bailey said the real damage starts after frozen pipes thaw out.

“When the pipes thaw out, it will run wide open until somebody shuts the water off, so you can have floor damages, wall damage, if it’s in the attic ceilings can cave in,” Bailey explained.

This can cost some homeowners thousands of dollars in property damage.

“You could look $500 to $1000 easy cutting out a wall, pumping out water from under a house, just to make it accessible to be able to get to the repair,” Bailey said.

There are steps homeowners can take to prevent a catastrophe.

Bailey recommends leaving cabinet doors open under kitchen and bathroom sinks to allow warm air to circulate around pipes.

Bailey also said moving water is less likely to freeze, and leaving a sink running ever so slightly on both hot and cold can prevent pipes from bursting.

“You need to cover all the vent and windows up to keep the wind from blowing in,” Bailey said. “If there is a safe way to have a space heater to put on a wall that you know there is piping in.”

