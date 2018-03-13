College student accused of killing dad while home for spring break

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. - A college student is accused of killing his father while he was home for spring break, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Joshua Nathaniel Jordi, a 21-year-old student Minnesota State University, is charged with first degree murder in the death of his dad.
On March 8, the TBI was called to assist local law enforcement in the investigation into Timothy Jordi’s death. The 50-year-old was found dead in his White County, Tennessee.
Earlier that day, Timothy Jordi did not show up for work, so deputies went to his home to conduct a welfare check. He was found dead in the house, and his death was ruled a homicide.
Investigators identified Joshua Jordi as the person responsible for Timothy’s death.
On March 12, while in Manakato, Minn. where he attends college, Joshua Jordi was served a warrant for murder. The school was on spring break from March 5 to March 9.
Joshua Jordi was booked in the Blue Earth County Jail, where he awaits extradition back to Tennessee. His bond is set at $1.5 million.
