Collierville firefighters battle flames in cold temps

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Firefighters in Collierville battled flames in frigid temperatures overnight.
A FOX13 viewer sent video of the fast moving fire.
Flames erupted early Friday morning inside the garage unit for the Dogwood Creek Apartments.
The build was destroyed. The garage was not attached to the apartment building and no one was hurt.
Investigators said the cause of the flames are still under investigation.
