Collierville HS graduate wins Grammy

A Collierville High School alumnus is celebrating after winning an Grammy.
Dwan Hill graduated from Collierville High School in 2004. On Monday, Hill won his first Grammy as a songwriter of the top gospel song of the year, sung by CeCe Wians.
While he was a student at CHS, he was a keyboardist, and then two years as a singer in Chamber Choir.
After high school, he attended Belmont University.
