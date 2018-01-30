  • Collierville HS graduate wins Grammy

    A Collierville High School alumnus is celebrating after winning an Grammy. 

    Dwan Hill graduated from Collierville High School in 2004. On Monday, Hill won his first Grammy as a songwriter of the top gospel song of the year, sung by CeCe Wians. 

    While he was a student at CHS, he was a keyboardist, and then two years as a singer in Chamber Choir. 

    After high school, he attended Belmont University. 

