Collierville may have to allow return of Airbnb, if TN bill becomes law

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Lawmakers in Nashville are considering a bill that would regulate short-term rental services, taking control from local governments.
Siding with short-term rental hosts, the law would, “prohibit a local governing body from prohibiting the use of property as a short-term rental unit.”
The Collierville Board of Aldermen banned short-term rentals like Airbnb and Home Away last summer, siting concerns about public safety and property values.
The bill allows local government to pass additional ordinances and restrictions on short-term rental properties.
Mark Heuberger, the spokesperson for the Town of Collierville, is speaking with FOX13’s Kristin Leigh this afternoon about the proposed law. Tonight at 5:00, how town officials are reacting, and how former Airbnb hosts feel about the proposed bill.
