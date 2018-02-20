  • Collierville may have to allow return of Airbnb, if TN bill becomes law

    By: Kristin Leigh

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Lawmakers in Nashville are considering a bill that would regulate short-term rental services, taking control from local governments. 

    Siding with short-term rental hosts, the law would, “prohibit a local governing body from prohibiting the use of property as a short-term rental unit.”

    The Collierville Board of Aldermen banned short-term rentals like Airbnb and Home Away last summer, siting concerns about public safety and property values.

    The bill allows local government to pass additional ordinances and restrictions on short-term rental properties. 

    Mark Heuberger, the spokesperson for the Town of Collierville, is speaking with FOX13’s Kristin Leigh this afternoon about the proposed law. Tonight at 5:00, how town officials are reacting, and how former Airbnb hosts feel about the proposed bill. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories