Collierville resident robbed, forced to withdraw money from ATM by four teenagers

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - A Collierville resident was robbed early Saturday morning when he left a night club.
The incident happened shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday when a man left a night club on Highland Avenue in Memphis. The victim was forced to drive to his home in Collierville where items where taken and the residents where forced to withdraw money from their ATM.
Collierville Police located the suspects as they attempted to flee back to Memphis. After a pursuit, the four suspects, all from Memphis, were captured.
The suspects ages are two 15 year olds, a 16 and a 17-year-old.
Collierville Police are continuing their investigation, and the victims were not injured in this incident.
FOX13 is working to learn the name of the victims and suspects, so check back for updates once we learn more.
