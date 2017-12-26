Collierville School Board approves tuition for non-residents

0

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - If you're looking for a way to get your child into Collierville Schools, here's a way

Non-resident students living in Shelby County, but outside the boundaries of Collierville Schools will be charged an annual tuition.

Shelby County residents will be required to pay $400 per school year, per student. However, the amount cannot exceed $1,000 per household by July 20, 2018.

If your child is a Tennessee resident who does not live in Shelby County, you are required to pay $4,000 per school year, per student.

For a complete list of schools you can possibly attend with the tuition loophole, click here.

This decision was made after a recent Collierville school board meeting.

Here's a closer look at minutes from the meeting:

Non-resident, out-of-county applications shall be considered on a case-by-case basis, and such out-of-county students must pay tuition at a rate established annually by the Board, which may not exceed per student, per annum, an amount equal to the amount of funds actually raised and used for school purposes by the Town of Collierville and Shelby County for the benefit of the Collierville Schools, divided by the number of student in average daily attendance in Collierville Schools during the preceding school year.5 Any per student tuition payment shall be reduced by any amount of funds transferred by the transferring pupil’s county of residence under state law.

For a complete look at the minutes from the meeting, click here.

