Collierville woman robbed at gunpoint in Walmart parking lot, police say

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Collierville police are investigating after a woman was robbed in a Walmart parking lot.
Investigators told FOX13 the woman was robbed Saturday evening at 8 p.m.
The Walmart is located in the 500 block of Poplar Ave.
The victim told police she was approached by a man with thin build, wearing blue jeans and a red hoodie.
Officers said the suspect then pulled a pistol on her and took her purse.
The suspect then ran eastbound through the Walmart parking lot, according to police.
No further description of the suspect was provided.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please call Collierville CrimeStoppers at 901-457-CASH.
