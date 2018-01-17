Collierville woman robbed outside apartment homes, police say

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Collierville Police responded to a robbery on Dogwood Creek Court Tuesday evening.
The victim told police she was approached by two men dressed in all black with masks in the Dogwood Creek Apartments.
Investigators said one suspect was wearing a hoodie with a yellow or orange 'V' and had a black handgun pointed at her.
The suspect then ordered the victim out of her car, according to police.
Both suspects entered her vehicle and drove away heading southbound on Houston Leeve at a high rate of speed.
If you have any information pertaining to this incident, please call the Criminal Investigations Division at 901-457-2520 or Collierville Crimestpppers at 901-457-2247.
Trending stories:
- Two people injured in MATA Bus Crash
- Woman shot and killed at Mississippi Walmart
- CLOSURES: Schools and businesses close due to hazardous road conditions
- More than 170 crashes reported in Memphis in less than 24 hours
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}