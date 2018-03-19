Commercial Appeal reporter body slammed outside 201 Poplar

A Commercial Appeal reporter is recovering after she was attacked outside 201 Poplar.
According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, she was standing on the north side of the building when she was randomly attacked.
SCSO said she was thrown to the ground, but luckily her head hit the grass and not the concrete.
The attack appeared to be random.
The suspect was taken into custody and transported to Methodist University. He is expected to be okay.
FOX13 is working to learn more information about what happened and the name of the suspect.
