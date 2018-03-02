  • Commissioner hopes to bring Delta HQ to the Mid-South

    By: Tony Atkins

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - County Commissioner Ford open to bringing Delta Hub to TN, amid NRA pushback in GA. 

    County Commissioner and State Senate candidate Justin Ford says he is open to the possibility of bringing Delta Airlines’ Headquarters to Tennessee if the opportunity presents itself. 

    The airline giant faces criticism from Georgia Republican leaders, who are threatening to kill lucrative tax benefits for the airline if they don’t continue their relationship with the NRA.

    “Well, if they want to push them out, Memphis and Shelby County would welcome them,” Ford said. 

    Ford joins a long list of politicians publicly open to bringing the Delta headquarters to their states. Political leaders from New York, Ohio and Virginia have expressed interest in bring Delta HQ to their states.

    FOX13 is working to hear from Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam and Delta Airlines.
     

