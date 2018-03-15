Common cosmetics can trigger dog illnesses?

Research said common cosmetics could trigger fatal illnesses in dogs.
Parabens are preservatives commonly found in cosmetic products.
Investigators told FOX13 these chemicals could be harmful to your pets.
A study analyzed 58 varieties of dog and cat food along with 60 urine samples from animals.
They found high concentrations of parabens in dog urine.
Scientists said the finding could explains why dogs who stay indoors are more likely to get diabetes and kidney disease.
