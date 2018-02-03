0 Community action group wants to boycott Kroger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A community action group is calling for a boycott of all Kroger stores in the City of Memphis after the company decided to close two locations. Both are located in predominantly African-American neighborhoods.

"We are here in response to Kroger's making a decision to close stores in the black community and not closing them in the white community,” said Isaac Richmond of CORR as volunteers handed out fliers urging customers not shop at the Kroger on Poplar and Cleveland.

Richmond is upset Kroger plans to close two grocery stores in Orange Mound and North Memphis Saturday, February 3rd.

Richmond told FOX13, “We want Kroger stores in our community to be equal in standards, service, employees to any other Kroger store in Memphis and the nation."

FOX13 reached out Kroger for a comment, after calling and forwarding the company the email flier urging for a boycott. A company spokesperson did not respond.

Kroger has said it would close two locations in Memphis and another in Clarksdale, Mississippi because they were not turning a profit despite making an investment in renovations.

The Memphis and Clarksville stores combined had lost $6,000,000 since 2014.

The company’s decision has upset many city leaders because it creates a virtual food desert.

Consumers have no place to buy fresh produce, vegetables and forced to pay higher prices at convenience stores.

One community leaders told FOX13 he wants to discuss bring in a farmer's market to replace the closed stores but the idea is still in the early phase.

For the people outside this Kroger on Poplar and Cleveland, they plan to protest outside a different store every week.

If Kroger doesn't open back the stores in Orange Mound and South Memphis, they threaten to try and take the boycott nationally by April when the nations remembers the 50 anniversary to Dr. King's assassination.

