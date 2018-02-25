Community heartbroken after deadly accident involving Arkansas police captain

EARLE, Ark. - A community is morning the tragic death of an Earle, Arkansas police captain after an early morning crash.
St. Francis County Sheriffs told FOX13 Kenny Culbreath possibly had a heart attack while driving.
Investigators said the single-car crash that killed him happened around 12:30 Saturday morning.
The crash happened in the intersection of Hwy 149 and Hwy 50.
Culbreath had two children. Arkansas State Police and currently investigating the scene.
We will keep you updated on-air and online once additional information is available.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}