0 Community in shock after Mid-South teacher, husband were arrested for dealing drugs

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. - A Tipton County drug bust has a second grade teacher and hospital employee locked up, and the Drug Enforcement Agency and TBI are also investigating with local police.

RELATED: Drug operation lands Mid-South teacher and her husband in jail

The undercover drug bust has the Tipton County community shocked.

In the affidavit, James Byram told police he had only been selling marijuana since November.

Trending stories:

His wife, Jaime, allegedly admitted to helping him break down the pounds of weed into ounces.

Police said the couple told detectives they paid the distributor through Wal-Mart transfer and distributed the drugs in their mailbox, where the buyers would just come by and drop off the cash.

The mugshots of Jamie and James Byram spread quickly in Tipton County.

“This is such a small town, that for something like this to happen, it's a big shocker. I think a lot of people don't know what to say about it,” said Alaina, who was picking up her daughter from Munford Elementary Tuesday.

Many people, and even a teacher, told FOX13 that Jaime was one of the most beloved second grade teachers. She worked at Munford Elementary for 13 years. The superintendent said she is now suspended without pay.

“I have heard nothing but good things about her and her husband,” said Alaina.

James Byram worked at St. Francis hospital and helped coach Little League, according to people in the community.

No one thought the couple was capable of the alleged crimes – selling a variety of drugs, as well as having multiple guns and $20,000 cash inside their home.

“LSD, and ecstasy and marijuana and hash oil and that amount of cash. That is a little different from what I'm used to seeing,” said District Attorney Mark Davidson.

It was so unfathomable for next neighbor Doug Justice, he assumed the family was in danger when a dozen officer swarmed the home.

“I am going to go find out if Jamie and the kids are okay,” said Justice.

The kids are now staying with relatives. They were not home when their parents were arrested.

“There is a child endangerment or neglect charge that could be applicable, that hasn't been charged at this time,” said Davidson.

While the Byram’s remain locked up on six charges, two of them Level I drug counts, the District Attorney made it clear, there may be more shocked community members by the time this investigation wraps up.

“I can't say right now whether or not there will be more arrests, but I do know they are continuing to work on this investigation,” said Davidson.

There are no federal charges right now, but the DA said they have not been ruled out yet.

This undercover operation went on for weeks, so it is unclear how many potential buyers police may already know about.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.