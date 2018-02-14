  • Comptroller: Memphis City Council did not violate state and local laws when selling 2 Memphis Parks

    By: Greg Coy

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Comptrollers officer completed its review of the City of Memphis' sale of Health Sciences Park and the easement of Memphis Park to Memphis Green Space. 

    Related: Confederate statues taken down in Memphis parks

    Trending stories:

    Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally asked the Comptrollers Office to review if the city Council Violated the Tennessee Open Meeting Act and other other state and local laws. 

    The office determines the Memphis City Council provided sufficient notice and did not violate the law. 

    FOX13 reached out to the City of Memphis for comment who said: 

    “The state audit reinforces what we have stated all along—the sale of the parks and statues was proper and legal.

    FOX13 is digging into this report and will have more information coming up on FOX13 News at 5 and 6 p.m. 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories