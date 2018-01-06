Confederate 901 ride: Complete coverage of Memphis rallies

0

A protest "ride" against the removal of the Confederate statues at two Memphis parks took place in the Bluff City on Saturday, along with other demonstrations at Health Sciences Park.

A group named Confederate 901 led the resistance “ride.” It was a protest against the removal of the Nathan Bedford Forrest and Jefferson Davis statues from two Memphis parks.

WHAT HAPPENED:

After meeting up at rally points across the Mid-South on Saturday morning, Confederate 901 began riding around the I-240 loop. FOX13's Jim Spiewak was embedded with the caravan.

Confederate 901 drove around the I-240 loop for around two hours, before going to a location in Southaven to regroup. At its peak, around 50 vehicles were involved in the caravan.

The group's leader, Billy Sessions, told FOX13 Confederate 901 made a statement and did it peacefully. He said the group will drive past Health Sciences Park where the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue used to stand, and then they will disperse.

Another 20 demonstrators gathered at Health Sciences Park. That park, along with Memphis Park, were surrounded by yellow crime scene tape, and there were signs that read No Trespassing, No Weapons Allowed, and The Park is Closed Today.

Individuals, including white Nationalist Billy Roper, participated in that demonstration. Some held a banner that read "Diversity" = White Genocide.

The four streets bordering Health Sciences Park -- Union, Manassas, Madison and Dunlap -- were closed during the demonstration.

PROTESTS AND COUNTER-PROTESTS:

Billy Roper, a self-proclaimed white supremacist, was in Memphis. He told FOX13 he was not partnering with Confederate 901 because he is far more extreme in his views.

Some groups, like the NAACP, ignored the Confederate 901 ride.

#TakeEmDown901, a local activist group – led by Tami Sawyer – that pushed for the removal of the statues, will not be part of a counter-protest. Instead, did not counter-protest. They volunteered and encouraged others to contribute to good causes in the city of Memphis.

Community activist Frank Gotti, who helped organize the bridge takeover in 2016, indicated he would counter-protest at Health Sciences Park, but he did not.

CITY OF MEMPHIS REACTION:

The City of Memphis, in a series of tweets, acknowledged the demonstrations and asked citizens to stay away.

We respect the right of free assembly and free speech, and we will continue to do that as it relates to the potential for demonstrations in Memphis today.



We're already monitoring the situation and are working with all partners to ensure public safety. — City of Memphis (@CityOfMemphis) January 6, 2018

Law enforcement officers are gathered at strategic points in the city. This is the Tennessee Welcome Center on Riverside Drive. pic.twitter.com/yH8wgByJEw — City of Memphis (@CityOfMemphis) January 6, 2018

MPD Director Mike Rallings discussed the Confederate 901 ride and the city's plans this morning:

