Confederate 901 ride: Live coverage from Memphis rally

0

A protest "ride" against the removal of the Confederate statues at two Memphis parks is taking place in the Bluff City on Saturday.

A group named Confederate 901 is leading a resistance “ride.” It is a protest to the removal of the Nathan Bedford Forrest and Jefferson Davis statues from two Memphis parks.

Watch live coverage below and on our Facebook page.

Keep scrolling for information on Health Sciences Park and protests at that location -- along with reaction from the City of Memphis.

HAPPENING NOW:

After meeting up at rally points across the Mid-South, Confederate 901 is riding around the I-240 loop. FOX13's Jim Spiewak is following the caravan.

PHOTOS: Confederate 901 ride: Minute-by-minute updates from Memphis rally

Watch the broadcast here. Read more about Health Sciences Park below:

Confederate 901 said they will drive around the I-240 loop for around two hours, before ending at a Fillin Station Grille in Southaven.

According to the City of Memphis, around 50 vehicles are participating in the I-240 ride, and about 20 demonstrators are at Health Sciences Park.

At both Memphis Park and Health Sciences Park, the property is surrounded by yellow crime scene tape. There are also signs that say No Trespassing, No Weapons Allow, and The Park is Closed Today.

FOX13's Jerrita Patterson is at Health Sciences Park. You can watch her Facebook Live video from the scene below.

The four streets bordering Health Sciences Park -- Union, Manassas, Madison and Dunlap -- are currently being closed. Please avoid this area.

The MATA Transportation services announced some of the buses routes will be changed today.

They tweeted: "Due to the protests being held downtown right now related to the removal of the Confederate statutes, the Madison and Riverfront trolley buses are on detour."

More Confederate statues stories:

PROTESTS AND COUNTER-PROTESTS:

Billy Roper, a self-proclaimed white supremacist, will be in Memphis as well. He told FOX13 he is not partnering with Confederate 901 because he is far more extreme in his views, but he will be helping lead a rally at Heath Sciences Park.

Some groups, like the NAACP, are simply ignoring the Confederate 901 ride and any other rallies.

#TakeEmDown901, a local activist group – led by Tami Sawyer – that pushed for the removal of the statues, will not be part of a counter-protest. Instead, they recommend volunteering for good causes in the city of Memphis.

Still others, like community activist Frank Gotti – who helped organize the bridge takeover in 2016, plan to counter-protest at Health Sciences Park.

CITY OF MEMPHIS REACTION:

The City of Memphis, in a series of tweets, acknowledged the demonstrations and asked citizens to stay away.

We respect the right of free assembly and free speech, and we will continue to do that as it relates to the potential for demonstrations in Memphis today.



We're already monitoring the situation and are working with all partners to ensure public safety. — City of Memphis (@CityOfMemphis) January 6, 2018

Law enforcement officers are gathered at strategic points in the city. This is the Tennessee Welcome Center on Riverside Drive. pic.twitter.com/yH8wgByJEw — City of Memphis (@CityOfMemphis) January 6, 2018

MPD Director Mike Rallings discussed the Confederate 901 ride and the city's plans this morning:

For up-to-the-minute traffic conditions around the Memphis area, CLICK HERE.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.