Confederate 901 ride: What we know about today's rally in Memphis

0

A protest against the removal of the Confederate statues at two Memphis parks will take place in the Bluff City on Saturday.

A group named Confederate 901 is leading a resistance “ride.” It is a protest to the removal of the Nathan Bedford Forrest and Jefferson Davis statues from two Memphis parks.

The exact plans of the group are not known. Leaders have been posting on a Facebook page and listed several meet-up points around the Mid-South – some in Memphis, and others in Arkansas and Mississippi.

We will have live coverage of the ride in the FOX13 app and on our Facebook page.

Just before noon on Saturday, the group is expected to go live on it's Facebook page, where they'll "set some ground rules" and assemble the participants. Everyone when then drive toward downtown Memphis, and the group said it will "probably ride for a few hours."

Confederate 901’s leaders would not speak directly to FOX13. However, they did say that anything beyond the ride will not be something they are associated with.

More Confederate statues stories:

Billy Roper, a self-proclaimed white supremacist, will be in Memphis as well. He told FOX13 he is not partnering with Confederate 901 because he is far more extreme in his views, but he will be helping lead a rally at Heath Sciences Park.

Some groups, like the NAACP, are simply ignoring the Confederate 901 ride and any other rallies.

#TakeEmDown901, a local activist group – led by Tami Sawyer – that pushed for the removal of the statues, will not be part of a counter-protest. Instead, they recommend volunteering for good causes in the city of Memphis.

Still others, like community activist Frank Gotti – who helped organize the bridge takeover in 2016, plan to counter-protest at Health Sciences Park.

The City of Memphis, in a series of tweets, acknowledged the demonstrations and asked citizens to stay away.

We respect the right of free assembly and free speech, and we will continue to do that as it relates to the potential for demonstrations in Memphis today.



We're already monitoring the situation and are working with all partners to ensure public safety. — City of Memphis (@CityOfMemphis) January 6, 2018

MPD is aware of the ride and released the following statement, in part:

We are prepared to maintain peace and secure public safety. We have planned accordingly and are working with our local, state and federal partners to ensure the safety of our citizens and those who commute throughout our great city.

The leadership of the Memphis Police Department respects and welcomes the expression of the First Amendment Rights to all citizens in a law abiding manner. During any demonstration, MPD's lawful obligation is to provide PUBLIC SAFETY for every citizen. MPD will deny the unlawful destruction, looting and damage to all property. MPD will not allow any disruptions in business, school, government and every day function of life and liberty by unruly protesters or unlawful protest.

We are not anticipating any acts of violence and expect everyone to act in a lawful manner; however, all citizens should be aware that there will be a strong presence of police, and traffic delays may be experienced in the downtown area throughout the day on Saturday. In the event that large crowds gather, and it is deemed necessary, some roadways may be closed and traffic diverted.

For up-to-the-minute traffic conditions around the Memphis area, CLICK HERE.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.