Confederate supporters plan protest, leaders encourage peaceful march

0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The confederate statues are down, but the battle over their future is far from over.

In exactly one week, supporters of the Confederate statues plan to hold a rally in Memphis.

RELATED: Confederate statues taken down in Memphis parks

The group told FOX13 thousands are going to show up, despite permits being denied by the City of Memphis.

“This is not just a rally, this is a march, this is a protest at City Hall and a ride,” said a longtime Confederate supporter, who wanted to go by “John” for personal safety reasons.

PHOTOS: Confederate statues taken down in Memphis

John is one of the organizers of a rally planned for January 6th.



“We have a confirmed...right at this moment. 12,000 people [will attend].”



Many people in the area are concerned the pro-Confederate visitors will bring with them hate speech that leads to violent confrontations.

RELATED: Protest against removal of Confederate statues planned for January



“How do you ensure that this does not turn into a Charlottesville type situation,” asked FOX13’s Zach Crenshaw.

“We will not tolerate it. The only symbolism that it's going to be at that rally is confederate flags and American flags,” said John. “There will be no neo-Nazi stuff there and no Klu Klux Klan stuff there…I want to reinsure the citizens of Memphis that that is not our intention.”



John told FOX13 that Confederate supporters have already reached out to Black Lives Matter leaders and activists like Frank Gottie, in hopes of a peaceful protest. They also are hoping to work with the MPD despite the city’s clear message.



“We have had the permit denied three times,” he said. “We are still in the process of trying to obtain a permit to make us all legal, but permit or not we are still going to do this.”



Whether its dozens, hundreds or thousands of protesters, the city of Memphis will no doubt prepare for the rally as crowds and police once again gather around Nathan Bedford Forrest.

© 2017 Cox Media Group.