Considering adopting a new pet? Petey the pig might be the perfect fit

One of the Memphis Animal Services newest animals up for adoption is going viral.
Petey the pig is available for adoption starting today.
According to MAS, she weights 47 pounds, but could get bigger.
According to MAS, "Petey is available for adoption on February 6. She has not been reclaimed yet, so we are looking for a home for her where she can live mostly inside (or in a temperature-controlled area) and where she will get lots of attention, loves and pets, and snacks. We have estimated her age as 3 years old, and she only weighs 47 lbs. Her adoption fee is $30 which includes her spay surgery, which will be done at Spay Memphis."
