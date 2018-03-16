0 Construction method used to build FL pedestrian bridge is being used to replace Memphis bridges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The same construction method that was used to build the pedestrian bridge at Florida International University is also being used to replace bridges in Memphis.

Unlike traditional methods of construction, Accelerated Bridge Construction, or "ABC," streamlines the building process so that bridge projects can be completed quicker, while having less of an impact on traffic.

Officials at FIU touted its use of "Accelerated Bridge Construction" on its website, after the bridge was put in place this weekend.

FOX13 learned the Tennessee Department of Transportation is using the same construction method on its $54 million bridge replacement project along I-240 in Memphis.

The Federal Highway Administration describes "ABC" as "construction that uses innovative planning, design, materials, and construction methods in a safe and cost-effective manner to reduce onsite construction time that occurs when building new bridges."

In December, TDOT held a press conference explaining the benefits of Accelerated Bridge Construction ahead of the construction project dubbed "MemFix 4."

"Normal construction in this period of time would take about three years," TDOT Commissioner John Schroer said. "We're going to expedite the finish of this project by half."

TDOT workers will replaced dilapidated bridges on Park Avenue and Poplar Avenue that hover over I-240 in East Memphis.

"We will build components of this bridge independently and in pieces, and then roll them into place, and put the bridge in (during) the span of a weekend," Will Reid, a TDOT engineer, said during TDOT's press conference in December.

"Accelerated Bridge Construction" is under the microscope of investigators with the National Transportation Safety Bureau, after the tragic collapse of a pedestrian bridge in Miami, Florida.

NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said investigators will probe the construction of the bridge in Florida, and take action if needed.

"If we find there are deficiencies with this type of bridge or the construction of this type of bridge, we do have the capability to issue urgent interim recommendations," Sumwalt said. "There's a lot we don't know. But there's a lot we intend to find out."

FOX13 asked TDOT Thursday if it still has confidence in the "ABC" method.

"We are using the ABC method on the MemFix 4 project," Nichole Lawrence, a spokesperson for TDOT, said. "However, we don’t know enough about this specific incident or that type bridge to make any type of comment."

