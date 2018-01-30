0 Consumer group wants funeral homes to post prices online to prevent overcharging

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Funeral homes aren’t transparent about their prices, and they overcharge families for final expenses, according to a report from the Consumer Federation of America.

When a family visits funeral homes to make arrangements for loved ones, the Federal Trade Commission requires them to provide families with a “General Price List.”

Trending stories:

The CFA wants the FTC to require the “General Price List” be published on funeral home websites.

“The reason most funeral homes are not interested in (posting) pricing is because some of them charge 300 to 400 percent higher prices than their competitors,” Steve Brobeck, CFA’s executive director, said. “If they were required to put the price list online, it would be relatively easy for those consumers to understand how much the funeral services cost.”

About 80-percent of Americans use the internet to compare prices when shopping for everything from cars and electronics, to services like house keepers and wedding venues.

Brobeck said Americans should have the same option when planning funerals, but in most states, they don’t.

“The fact is that when they don’t adequately disclose online. They’re able to price much higher than they would in a truly price-competitive market,” Brobeck said.

California is the only state that requires funeral homes to post their “General Price List” online. The CFA study compared prices in Sacramento, California to prices in 25 capital cities where funeral homes aren’t required to publish the prices online.

The study found most funeral homes don’t voluntarily post prices online.

“It’s simply taking a document, sticking it on their website, and making a reference to that document on the home page,” Brobeck said.

Of 211 funeral homes that were reviewed in the report, only 16-percent of the funeral homes with websites posted their complete price list online.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.