  • Cool temperatures to start your day across the Mid-South

    By: patrick pete , Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:

    Waking up to cooler temps across the Mid-South… you’ll need a light jacket for your morning…


    An all green forecast for Arbor Day (today) –
    Mild, seasonal temperatures and lots of sunshine --the perfect way to end the work week.
     

    Dry conditions in store for the weekend, with temperatures slowly warming to the mid-60s.
    Our next shot at rain comes Sunday night into Monday.
    Dry and cooler conditions filter in for midweek.
     

