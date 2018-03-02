Cool temperatures to start your day across the Mid-South

Waking up to cooler temps across the Mid-South… you’ll need a light jacket for your morning…
An all green forecast for Arbor Day (today) –
Mild, seasonal temperatures and lots of sunshine --the perfect way to end the work week.
Dry conditions in store for the weekend, with temperatures slowly warming to the mid-60s.
Our next shot at rain comes Sunday night into Monday.
Dry and cooler conditions filter in for midweek.
