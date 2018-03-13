0 Cordova crime spree: Police documents reveals terrifying new details

Below is timeline the arrest affidavit breakdowns of Joshua Harris' crime spree, according to MPD.

March 11, 11:04 a.m.:

Police responded to a carjacking on the 1200 block of Houston Levee road. A man told police his wife was stabbed in the McDonald's parking lot.

She told police the suspect came up to her car door, opened it and said "you're lucky you are black." and then walked away. He then immediately turned around and started stabbing her and stole the car.

Shortly after, officers found another victim inside the McDonald's who had been stabbed by the same man. He told police he was attacked and while he was on the ground the man went through his pockets, but did not steal anything.

The man then carjacked a gray SUV and drove away.

March 11, 11:14 a.m.:

On the 8500 block of Walnut Grove, officers responded to reports of a crossing guard almost being hit. The suspect did not hit the victim, but he came close. The victim fired one round at Harris, but he did not hit him.

Police began to pursue the SUV, which eventually crashed and flipped on the 3200 block of Southern Avenue on the railroad tracks.

Police identified the suspect to FOX13 as Joshua Harris later that day.

Harris was taken into custody and was booked into 201 Poplar.

Here is the full list of charges he is facing:

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CRIMINAL ATTEMPT-FIRST DEGREE MURDER

CRIMINAL ATTEMPT-FIRST DEGREE MURDER

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

CRIMINAL ATTEMPT-CARJACKING

CRIMINAL ATTEMPT-ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

CRIMINAL ATTEMPT-THEFT OF PROPERTY $10000-$60000

